National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 146 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,474,000 after acquiring an additional 90,288 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,140,000 after purchasing an additional 49,231 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2,528.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,815,000 after purchasing an additional 79,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $480.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $439.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.25. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $391.28 and a 12 month high of $490.75.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

