National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,893,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,380,000 after purchasing an additional 206,734 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $644,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 75.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.02. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,912 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $99,060.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 932 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $53,617.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 238,182 shares of company stock worth $14,084,112. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

