National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKS. AXA S.A. bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.42.

JKS opened at $47.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average of $48.67. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.37.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.