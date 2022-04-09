National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,654,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,315,000 after buying an additional 349,762 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 11,775,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,067,000 after buying an additional 271,768 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,816,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,291,000 after buying an additional 1,598,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,858,000 after purchasing an additional 253,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,691,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,502,000 after purchasing an additional 91,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $14.30 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

