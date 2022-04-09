National Bank of Canada FI Invests $68,000 in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNM. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $901,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,059,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter.

VNM stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $21.66.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

