National Bank of Canada FI Invests $60,000 in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 230,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 65,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 22.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 122.9% in the third quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 80,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 44,490 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.01. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $41.14.
