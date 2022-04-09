National Bank of Canada FI Invests $57,000 in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 51.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 28.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 239.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average is $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.86 million, a PE ratio of -186.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $26.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is -1,250.00%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

