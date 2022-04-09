National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Shares in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 72.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,668,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,019,000 after buying an additional 3,639,882 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 9,854.9% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,763,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,856,000 after buying an additional 1,745,697 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 271.3% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 997,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after buying an additional 729,213 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 82.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,472,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after buying an additional 663,607 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 268.2% during the third quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 610,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after buying an additional 444,661 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $16.38.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

