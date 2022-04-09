National Asset Management Inc. Takes $300,000 Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,871 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 109.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,039 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 7.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,844,000 after purchasing an additional 505,630 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 7.5% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,091,000 after purchasing an additional 78,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 48.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 615,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,600,000 after purchasing an additional 201,456 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 102.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,194,000 after purchasing an additional 196,300 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $122.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of -65.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $155.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.12.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $493,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $4,286,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,074 shares of company stock valued at $13,858,464. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.