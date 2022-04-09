National Asset Management Inc. Takes $268,000 Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALNY. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.65.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $163.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.82. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 0.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO.

