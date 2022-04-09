National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of New York City REIT worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYC. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in New York City REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in New York City REIT by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 9,892 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in New York City REIT by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in New York City REIT by 1,266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 285,997 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New York City REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE NYC opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.28. New York City REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.03%.

About New York City REIT (Get Rating)

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

