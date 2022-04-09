National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,854 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,094,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,463,000 after acquiring an additional 209,870 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 50,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 25,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 84,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 132,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UBS opened at $18.53 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

