National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) by 109.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 58,200 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Fortress Biotech worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 47,141 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 187,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 35,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

FBIO opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.29. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41.

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 94.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

