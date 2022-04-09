National Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,439 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $173.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.38 and its 200 day moving average is $193.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.11 and a 12 month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

JBHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

