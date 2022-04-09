National Asset Management Inc. Invests $313,000 in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,894,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,971,000 after purchasing an additional 60,569 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,344,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,501,000 after purchasing an additional 150,181 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,238,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,614,000 after buying an additional 24,387 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,505,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,766,000 after buying an additional 37,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 88.5% during the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,403,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,003,000 after buying an additional 659,005 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.31. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 122.12%.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties (Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.