National Asset Management Inc. Has $260,000 Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,894,000 after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at $7,088,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Lamb Weston by 30.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 32,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 152.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 241,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after purchasing an additional 145,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LW opened at $66.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.69. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $85.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.81%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

