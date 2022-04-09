National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,015,000 after buying an additional 2,924,824 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,241,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,998,000 after purchasing an additional 901,010 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 623.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 950,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 818,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,264,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,644,000 after purchasing an additional 606,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,359,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

STAG opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.30. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

