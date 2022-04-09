Napster Group (LON:NAPS) Stock Price Up 44,344.4%

Napster Group PLC (LON:NAPS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 44,344.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.85) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.62). Approximately 72,273 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 25,171,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 180.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.21.
Napster Group Company Profile (LON:NAPS)
Further Reading
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Napster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.