Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Price Target Increased to GBX 357 by Analysts at Barclays

Mulberry Group (LON:MUL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 315 ($4.13) to GBX 357 ($4.68) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:MUL opened at GBX 295 ($3.87) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 287.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 301.41. The company has a market cap of £177.23 million and a PE ratio of 12.50. Mulberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 190 ($2.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 420 ($5.51).

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

