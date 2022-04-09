Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Price Target Increased to GBX 357 by Analysts at Barclays

Mulberry Group (LON:MUL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 315 ($4.13) to GBX 357 ($4.68) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:MUL opened at GBX 295 ($3.87) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 287.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 301.41. The company has a market cap of £177.23 million and a PE ratio of 12.50. Mulberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 190 ($2.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 420 ($5.51).
Mulberry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Mulberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mulberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.