MU Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 4,020 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,450 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.2% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

AAPL opened at $170.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.75. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

