MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on April 26th

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th.

MSC Industrial Direct has a payout ratio of 47.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average of $82.26. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $74.20 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,790,000 after purchasing an additional 237,520 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 353.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 60,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

