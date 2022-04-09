Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MPLX is least exposed to commodity price fluctuations since the partnership generates stable fee-based revenues from diverse midstream energy assets via long-term contracts. Strong and stable operations will back the partnership to persistently grow its DCF. Notably, the partnership repurchased $165 million of common units in the fourth quarter. MPLX recently reported strong fourth quarter results owing to increased contributions from logistics and storage operations, as well as the gathering and processing business. However, the partnership's significant reliance on debt capital is concerning. At fourth quarter-end, its long-term debt was $20 billion, while cash and cash equivalents were only $13 million. Also, increasing costs and expenses are adversely affecting the partnership’s income. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.13.

Mplx stock opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. Mplx has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mplx will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.60%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 18.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 0.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 0.8% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 58,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Company Profile (Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

