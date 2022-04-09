Morgan Stanley Trims Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Target Price to $15.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Altice USA from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Altice USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Altice USA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.74.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 2,522.1% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,107,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Altice USA by 226.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 209,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 145,135 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $4,662,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

