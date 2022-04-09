Morgan Stanley Reiterates GBX 1,935 Price Target for Prudential (LON:PRU)

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,935 ($25.38) price objective on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PRU has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($23.10) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays set a GBX 1,665 ($21.84) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,655 ($21.70) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,550 ($20.33) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,590 ($20.85) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,700 ($22.30).

PRU stock opened at GBX 1,102.50 ($14.46) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £30.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,131.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,286.11. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 976 ($12.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.27%.

In other Prudential news, insider Amy Yip bought 7,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.96) per share, for a total transaction of £72,035.08 ($94,472.24). Also, insider James Turner sold 13,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,127 ($14.78), for a total value of £155,773.94 ($204,293.69).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

