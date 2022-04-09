Morgan Stanley Downgrades Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GLPEY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.00 ($15.38) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galp Energia, SGPS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.43.
Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.81.
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
