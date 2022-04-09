Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $342.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.73. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $299.68 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $408.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $395.77.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Moody’s by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

