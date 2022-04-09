Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Cut to $417.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $439.00 to $417.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock’s current price.

MCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.77.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $342.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $299.68 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $563,519,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,166,000 after acquiring an additional 646,180 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,976,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Moody’s by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after acquiring an additional 322,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

