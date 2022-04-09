Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given New $545.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.28 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MPWR. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $544.67.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $411.59 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $301.53 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 81.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $442.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.63.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.29%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 930 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.22, for a total transaction of $434,514.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,574 shares of company stock worth $31,304,258. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

