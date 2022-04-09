MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $493.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of MDB stock traded down $11.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $416.88. The company had a trading volume of 799,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,497. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $390.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 5,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.07, for a total value of $2,122,780.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,091 shares of company stock worth $79,682,618. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

