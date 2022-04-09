Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 260 ($3.41).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.07) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.15) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 280.63 ($3.68).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

LON:MONY opened at GBX 173.60 ($2.28) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 172 ($2.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 280 ($3.67). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 196.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 205.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £931.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.19%.

In related news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 51,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £99,304.72 ($130,235.70).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.