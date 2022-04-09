Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 260 ($3.41).

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MONY. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.15) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.07) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 280.63 ($3.68).

MONY opened at GBX 173.60 ($2.28) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £931.99 million and a PE ratio of 17.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 196.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 205.71. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52-week low of GBX 172 ($2.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 280 ($3.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is 1.19%.

In related news, insider Robin Freestone bought 51,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £99,304.72 ($130,235.70).

About Moneysupermarket.com Group (Get Rating)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

