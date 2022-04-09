Monero Classic Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16,684.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $6.93 million and $16,684.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

