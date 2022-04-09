Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mondi from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Mondi from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondi presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

MONDY stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. Mondi has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.9429 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

