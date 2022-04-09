Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) to post $116.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.50 million. Momentive Global reported sales of $102.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full-year sales of $504.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $495.00 million to $518.79 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $571.85 million, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $578.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MNTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

Momentive Global stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.59. 767,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,339. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Momentive Global has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $160,776.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $203,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $969,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $2,396,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $10,213,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

