Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $1.85 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 10.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

