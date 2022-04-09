Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56,413 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.13% of Moelis & Company worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,239,000 after buying an additional 33,385 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,041,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 945,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 787,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,748,000 after purchasing an additional 35,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $77.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $59.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $293,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

