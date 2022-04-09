Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $52.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Moelis & Company traded as low as $43.72 and last traded at $44.91, with a volume of 654787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.28.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $293,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. 17.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $59.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.