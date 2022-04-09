Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Piper Sandler

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

MC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $44.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.08. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.24. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $553,989.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $293,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 15.4% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 53,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 278.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

