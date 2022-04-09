ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.84. ModivCare posted earnings per share of $1.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MODV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

ModivCare stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.52. The stock had a trading volume of 65,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. ModivCare has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $211.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -216.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 21.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 72.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

