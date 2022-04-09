MKM Partners Raises Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $215.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.46.

Shares of TRV opened at $184.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.15. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total transaction of $7,389,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 27,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

