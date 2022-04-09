MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MIXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of MIXT opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.34 million, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $16.79.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.26 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 51.35%.

In related news, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 69,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $34,191.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,465,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,914 and sold 312,795 shares valued at $153,270. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,312,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its position in MiX Telematics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after purchasing an additional 174,343 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in MiX Telematics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 264,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,356 shares during the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.