MimbleWimbleCoin Trading Down 16.6% Over Last Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $9.52 or 0.00022395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $103.14 million and $110,455.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.15 or 0.00268402 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00012729 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004998 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.90 or 0.00655795 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,829,530 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

