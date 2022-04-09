Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Gap Up to $25.81

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.81, but opened at $26.55. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $26.33, with a volume of 1,342 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on TIGO shares. Scotiabank raised Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.90 to $32.90 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.80.
About Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
