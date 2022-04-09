Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Gap Up to $25.81

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.81, but opened at $26.55. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $26.33, with a volume of 1,342 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TIGO shares. Scotiabank raised Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.90 to $32.90 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 643,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after purchasing an additional 43,720 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 99,200 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 169,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 2,757.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 67,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

