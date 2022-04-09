MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.79. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $50.05 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 152,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 22,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,625. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.86. The firm has a market cap of $493.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

