Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,142,478 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 63,608 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.6% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $720,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 246,336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,352,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 141,474 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $47,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

MSFT opened at $296.97 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

