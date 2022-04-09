MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.16

Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.16 and last traded at $95.16, with a volume of 1671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.49.

MGPI has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day moving average is $78.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.27.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $166.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, insider Michele Lux bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.36 per share, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $230,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,954 shares of company stock worth $1,336,380. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,232,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,735,000 after purchasing an additional 145,113 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 342,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,148,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,054,000 after purchasing an additional 59,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

