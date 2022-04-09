M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Given New GBX 280 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 270 ($3.54) to GBX 280 ($3.67) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MGPUF. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 226 ($2.96) price target (up from GBX 217 ($2.85)) on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of M&G to a sell rating and set a $2.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of M&G from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.02) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $219.16.

OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. M&G has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

