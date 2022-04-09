Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTRO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 82 ($1.08) to GBX 77 ($1.01) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

MTRO stock opened at GBX 96 ($1.26) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 91.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 99.43. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 70.89 ($0.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 147.80 ($1.94). The firm has a market cap of £165.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67.

In related news, insider Nick Winsor purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £45,500 ($59,672.13).

About Metro Bank (Get Rating)

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.