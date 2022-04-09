MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MET. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.86.

MET stock opened at $70.61 on Tuesday. MetLife has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $72.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

