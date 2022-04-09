Meter Governance Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.19 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $6.41 million and $2.19 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $2.02 or 0.00004770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002818 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars.

